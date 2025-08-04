New Liquor License Revisions Permit Boston Businesses to Expand to Full Alcohol Licenses

Boston businesses could soon expand their beer and wine permits to all alcohol licenses. This policy change aims to boost economic opportunities for businesses throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Boston city leaders are celebrating the change as a significant victory, underscoring how integral a full liquor license can be to profitability for businesses.

Regarding the beer and wine license conversion, Boston now must commit to the state's offer. Wu said she will be submitting this request to the City Council within the next several days.

Once the City Council approves Wu's order, the Licensing Board will adopt regulations and detail the next steps in the license upgrade process for businesses. This fall, the Licensing Board and the Office of Small Business will conduct workshops and hold consultation hours to enable beer and wine licensees to understand the legislation and how it could potentially affect their business.

“Allowing businesses to upgrade liquor licenses while still respecting the neighborhood process will lead to great opportunities for restaurants and bars all across the City,” said state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means, in a City of Boston news release.

The recent liquor license policy updates follow the approval of 225 new Boston liquor licenses earlier this year. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that many of these previously announced licenses are still available. She's been contacting business owners in the neighborhoods identified by the license expansion and inviting them to apply.

“We want to encourage every other neighborhood to get involved,” said Wu. “For example, in Roslindale, there are still five new licenses available: West Roxbury, nine licenses. In Charlestown, nine licenses. In Mattapan, nine.”