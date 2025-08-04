New England Patriots to Unveil New Tom Brady Statue Before Preseason Game

The New England Patriots will unveil a statue of Tom Brady outside Gillette Stadium this week.

During an interview with Kay Adams for the "Up and Adams Show" in Foxborough, Patriot owner Robert Kraft said the 12-foot bronze statue has been in storage for more than a year. While the Patriots wanted to unveil the statue last season, Brady's broadcasting schedule did not allow for any dates that would work mutually for both sides for a recognition ceremony.

"We've had it in storage for over a year. We had hoped to do it a year ago, but Tommy is so busy. It was just hard to find a time," Kraft told Adams on Wednesday, July 30. "How lucky are we to have the 199th pick [in the 2000 NFL Draft] be the greatest player to ever play in the over 100-year history of the NFL? He played for us, and he's just a great human being. We are excited to honor him before the game next Friday."

The statue is set to come out of storage and be installed outside the Patriots Hall of Fame on Friday evening, Aug. 8, before the Patriots play the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener. The unveiling will take place at 6 p.m. outside the Patriots Hall of Fame and Gillette Stadium.