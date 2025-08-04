LoveFood Names West Dennis Cafe Best Breakfast Joint in Massachusetts

The popular food and dining media outlet LoveFood recently released its picks for the top breakfast joints in every state of the country, and one West Dennis establishment took top honors for Massachusetts.

Good Friends Cafe, at 83 School St. in West Dennis on Cape Cod, serves crowd-pleasers that are worth rising and shining for. The cafe, open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been owned by Chrissy Carr since 2009. While initially a seasonal destination that was open only during the summer, Good Friends Cafe now operates year-round and serves breakfast and lunch for the community.

Here's what the editors of LoveFood had to say about breakfast at the Good Friends Cafe:

"At Good Friends Cafe, a tiny local diner in West Dennis, everything is memorable, from the house-made bread to the Hollandaise sauce. The shaved steak omelet (with three eggs, onion, peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese) and the eggs Benedict dishes are among the top menu choices. The service also goes above and beyond — customers are offered free mugs of coffee as they wait. There's just one thing to note: It's cash only."

Some of the more original items on the menu include Mac's Oreo French toast and the Fenway omelet (featuring Italian sausage, red and green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese). Customers also enjoy the homemade grilled breads in flavors such as apple walnut, cinnamon raisin, and pear raspberry.