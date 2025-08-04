Boston’s North End Celebrates Italian Heritage During Feast Season Now Through Sept. 7

Italian feast season is underway in Boston's North End. Experience the best of Italian food, music, and culture now through early September. Here's a look at what guests can sample coming up over the next several weeks:

According to a Boston.com report, the multi-week feasts are religious celebrations that have grown to become Italian-style block parties. The feasts have been a part of the North End for more than 100 years due in part to the neighborhood's Italian immigrants, whose descendants still operate many of them today. Each feast honors a Catholic saint in celebration of the saint's miracles or people's devotion to them. These feasts have traditionally involved food, music, decorations, entertainment, and religious processions.