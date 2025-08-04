4 Massachusetts Cities Score in Top 10 for Best Places to Live in US
Four Massachusetts cities made their way into the top 10 of U.S. News & World Report's 25 best places to live for quality of life in the United States for 2025-2026.
Brookline took the No. 1 ranking spot, followed by Newton at No. 2, Malden at No. 5, and Cambridge at No. 7.
U.S. News & World Report's rankings reflect high scores on U.S. News' Quality of Life Index, which assesses how satisfied residents are with their lives and accounts for factors such as crime, quality and availability of health care, average commuting time, and quality of education.
Below are some of the statistics that U.S. News & World Report revealed about each of these top-ranked Massachusetts cities:
Brookline
- Population: 63,280
- Median Home Value: $1,272,125
- Median Household Income: $144,602
- Average Commute: 28 minutes
Newton
- Population: 88,467
- Median Home Value: $1,170,994
- Median Household Income: $193,307
- Average Commute: 25 minutes
Malden
- Population: 66,584
- Median Home Value: $605,251
- Median Household Income: $96,668
- Average Commute: 32 minutes
Cambridge
- Population: 124,201
- Median Home Value: $985,214
- Median Household Income: $130,052
- Average Commute: 24 minutes