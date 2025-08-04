4 Massachusetts Cities Score in Top 10 for Best Places to Live in US

Four Massachusetts cities made their way into the top 10 of U.S. News & World Report's 25 best places to live for quality of life in the United States for 2025-2026.

Brookline took the No. 1 ranking spot, followed by Newton at No. 2, Malden at No. 5, and Cambridge at No. 7.

U.S. News & World Report's rankings reflect high scores on U.S. News' Quality of Life Index, which assesses how satisfied residents are with their lives and accounts for factors such as crime, quality and availability of health care, average commuting time, and quality of education.

Below are some of the statistics that U.S. News & World Report revealed about each of these top-ranked Massachusetts cities:

Brookline

Population: 63,280

63,280 Median Home Value: $1,272,125

$1,272,125 Median Household Income: $144,602

$144,602 Average Commute: 28 minutes

Newton

Population: 88,467

88,467 Median Home Value: $1,170,994

$1,170,994 Median Household Income: $193,307

$193,307 Average Commute: 25 minutes

Malden

Population: 66,584

66,584 Median Home Value: $605,251

$605,251 Median Household Income: $96,668

$96,668 Average Commute: 32 minutes

Cambridge