4 Massachusetts Cities Score in Top 10 for Best Places to Live in US

Michael Vyskocil
The flag of the state of Massachusetts blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky

Stock Image

Four Massachusetts cities made their way into the top 10 of U.S. News & World Report's 25 best places to live for quality of life in the United States for 2025-2026.

Brookline took the No. 1 ranking spot, followed by Newton at No. 2, Malden at No. 5, and Cambridge at No. 7.

U.S. News & World Report's rankings reflect high scores on U.S. News' Quality of Life Index, which assesses how satisfied residents are with their lives and accounts for factors such as crime, quality and availability of health care, average commuting time, and quality of education.

Below are some of the statistics that U.S. News & World Report revealed about each of these top-ranked Massachusetts cities:

Brookline

  • Population: 63,280
  • Median Home Value: $1,272,125
  • Median Household Income: $144,602
  • Average Commute: 28 minutes

Newton

  • Population: 88,467
  • Median Home Value: $1,170,994
  • Median Household Income: $193,307
  • Average Commute: 25 minutes

Malden

  • Population: 66,584
  • Median Home Value: $605,251
  • Median Household Income: $96,668
  • Average Commute: 32 minutes

Cambridge

  • Population: 124,201
  • Median Home Value: $985,214
  • Median Household Income: $130,052
  • Average Commute: 24 minutes
Michael VyskocilWriter
