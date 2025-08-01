ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Is Your Job A.I. Proof? Here Are The Most Vulnerable Jobs

We are all hearing about the modern technology know as Artificial Intelligence and how it will be taking over a lot of our current occupations. A list of the most…

Bob Bronson
Young woman outside on her laptop

Smiling young woman seated on the desk working on the portable computer in her hands

We are all hearing about the modern technology know as Artificial Intelligence and how it will be taking over a lot of our current occupations. A list of the most A.I. proof jobs has just been released and it's not good news for a lot of professions.

The jobs that are the most A.I. proof are generally in the fields that require a genuine hands on person, everything from HVAC to electricians. For now, the jobs that require the performer to something physical are the safest, even though it's only a matter of time before A.I. enabled robots begin taking those jobs too.

A.I. is everywhere all at once

You can see the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence in just about every facet of life, from students who use it either with or without permission, to job applicants using it to write cover letters and resumes. I have even seen people use it breakup with someone or to sell themselves in the dating world.

We use it our radio station to help assist with commercial copywriting. It is truly amazing when you ask Chat GPT or other sources to write a 60 second commercial about a plumbing company that clears your drains. The results are incredibly fast and usually better than anything we could have come up.

A.I. is being used in hospitals to assist doctors with help diagnosing a particular illness a patient might bring in. It sure is faster than consulting big thick medical books. For now doctors and nurses jobs are safe, but artificial intelligence will be used more and more in most if not all hospitals in the next few years

What are the most and least A.I. vulnerable jobs?

A new Microsoft study examined the susceptibility of various professions to artificial intelligence replacement. According to the findings, roles involving “knowledge work” – such as computer and mathematical jobs, office and administrative support, and sales positions focused on information provision – exhibited the highest AI applicability.

The ten occupations deemed most vulnerable to AI inclusion were interpreters and translators, historians, passenger attendants, service sales representatives, writers and authors, customer service representatives, CNC tool programmers, telephone operators, ticket agents and travel clerks, and broadcast announcers/radio DJs.

Conversely, dredge operators, bridge and lock tenders, water treatment plant operators, and logging equipment operators were identified as least susceptible to AI replacement. (newser)

To be honest, I was not happy to see that radio dj's are not A.I. proof. I was told a long time ago from my brother Max, an engineer that someday robots would do my job. Sad to say he was right after all. I just hope it will not be anytime too soon.

A.IJobsWork
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Emma McKeon of Australia after competing in the Women's 50m Freestyle heat on day one of the FINA Swimming World Cup in the Duna Arena
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 1Michael Garaventa
Birthday
Human InterestTake Your Birthday Seriously, Because No One Else Will.Lauren Beckham Falcone
Cute young couple wearing casual clothes having fun in the streets of Madrid and walking.
Human InterestHere’s The Best Way To Walk For A Long LifeBob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect