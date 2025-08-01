Is Your Job A.I. Proof? Here Are The Most Vulnerable Jobs

We are all hearing about the modern technology know as Artificial Intelligence and how it will be taking over a lot of our current occupations. A list of the most A.I. proof jobs has just been released and it's not good news for a lot of professions.

The jobs that are the most A.I. proof are generally in the fields that require a genuine hands on person, everything from HVAC to electricians. For now, the jobs that require the performer to something physical are the safest, even though it's only a matter of time before A.I. enabled robots begin taking those jobs too.

A.I. is everywhere all at once

You can see the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence in just about every facet of life, from students who use it either with or without permission, to job applicants using it to write cover letters and resumes. I have even seen people use it breakup with someone or to sell themselves in the dating world.

We use it our radio station to help assist with commercial copywriting. It is truly amazing when you ask Chat GPT or other sources to write a 60 second commercial about a plumbing company that clears your drains. The results are incredibly fast and usually better than anything we could have come up.

A.I. is being used in hospitals to assist doctors with help diagnosing a particular illness a patient might bring in. It sure is faster than consulting big thick medical books. For now doctors and nurses jobs are safe, but artificial intelligence will be used more and more in most if not all hospitals in the next few years

What are the most and least A.I. vulnerable jobs?

A new Microsoft study examined the susceptibility of various professions to artificial intelligence replacement. According to the findings, roles involving “knowledge work” – such as computer and mathematical jobs, office and administrative support, and sales positions focused on information provision – exhibited the highest AI applicability.

The ten occupations deemed most vulnerable to AI inclusion were interpreters and translators, historians, passenger attendants, service sales representatives, writers and authors, customer service representatives, CNC tool programmers, telephone operators, ticket agents and travel clerks, and broadcast announcers/radio DJs.

Conversely, dredge operators, bridge and lock tenders, water treatment plant operators, and logging equipment operators were identified as least susceptible to AI replacement. (newser)