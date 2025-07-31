ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Here’s The Best Way To Walk For A Long Life

We hear all of the time that walking is good for us. There are apps and watches that track how many steps you take each day, but now we know…

Bob Bronson
Cute young couple wearing casual clothes having fun in the streets of Madrid and walking.
santypan/ Getty Images

We hear all of the time that walking is good for us. There are apps and watches that track how many steps you take each day, but now we know how fast we need to walk.

The idea of walking 10,000 steps every day is now part of our culture and for a lot people they strive to get that many steps each day. It's easy to say that having that many steps will be beneficial to our health, but what if speed mattered?

For most of us who are trying to walk every day, we usually set a time to do it, perhaps it's for 30, 45 or 60 minutes. That can mean we can just amble around the neighborhood at a slow pace as long as you get your steps in.

It's time to pick up the pace

As you would probably expect, the faster you walk the more beneficial it is for you. This doesn't mean you should try to walk at Olympian Speed Walking rates, rather try to walk more briskly to get that heart rate up a bit for an extended period.

It seems that a slight increase in your pace while you walk will pay the most dividends. We are not talking about running or jogging, just a faster gait will do the trick. The good news is, you can do it in a lot shorter bursts of time instead of walking slowly for long periods of time.

Of course any kind of walking and moving is good for you. Physical therapists like to tell their patients that "motion is lotion", meaning the more you get up and move, the better your recovery will be. That also works for your overall health. Start moving.

Here's how briskly you should walk for better health

A study led by Dr. Wei Zheng from Vanderbilt University Medical Center tracked 79,856 adults for nearly two decades, focusing on low-income Black Americans. The research, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, revealed that just 15 minutes of fast walking daily could reduce the risk of death by nearly 20%. Participants who engaged in fast walking saw significant benefits, particularly against cardiovascular disease deaths. The study emphasized the accessibility and effectiveness of brisk walking as a form of physical activity, especially for communities facing barriers to traditional exercise. While the study had limitations in data collection and causation, it highlighted the potential lifesaving impact of incorporating brisk walking into daily routines. (Studyfinds)

exerciseHealthWalking
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Birthday
Human InterestTake Your Birthday Seriously, Because No One Else Will.Lauren Beckham Falcone
Katie Ledecky accepts the Female Athlete of the Year during the Golden Goggle Awards at Faena Forum Miami Beach
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 31Michael Garaventa
Cropped shot of an man sitting on the toilet in a bathroom suffering from stomach cramps and calling medical assistance on phone
Bob BronsonHere’s 4 Ways To Avoid HemorrhoidsBob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect