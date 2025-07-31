Here’s The Best Way To Walk For A Long Life

We hear all of the time that walking is good for us. There are apps and watches that track how many steps you take each day, but now we know how fast we need to walk.

The idea of walking 10,000 steps every day is now part of our culture and for a lot people they strive to get that many steps each day. It's easy to say that having that many steps will be beneficial to our health, but what if speed mattered?

For most of us who are trying to walk every day, we usually set a time to do it, perhaps it's for 30, 45 or 60 minutes. That can mean we can just amble around the neighborhood at a slow pace as long as you get your steps in.

It's time to pick up the pace

As you would probably expect, the faster you walk the more beneficial it is for you. This doesn't mean you should try to walk at Olympian Speed Walking rates, rather try to walk more briskly to get that heart rate up a bit for an extended period.

It seems that a slight increase in your pace while you walk will pay the most dividends. We are not talking about running or jogging, just a faster gait will do the trick. The good news is, you can do it in a lot shorter bursts of time instead of walking slowly for long periods of time.

Of course any kind of walking and moving is good for you. Physical therapists like to tell their patients that "motion is lotion", meaning the more you get up and move, the better your recovery will be. That also works for your overall health. Start moving.

