Here’s 4 Ways To Avoid Hemorrhoids

Bob Bronson
We don't talk about them in social circles, but according to a recent survey a lot of us have them. Avoiding them is something we should do at all costs, because there are fewer worse things than having one, we're talking about the dreaded hemorrhoids.

If you have never had, one consider yourself lucky, but you probably know someone who has. They will tell you how painful they are and how much they would like to avoid them at all costs.

I used to work with a woman whose husband had debilitating hemorrhoids to the point where he would miss work for days. He would just lie in bed in misery waiting for them to stop hurting. That was a long time ago, and I think of him when ever I see a commercial for Preparation H or any other brand that offers relief.

He probably treated the symptoms, but when it came to avoid getting them, it was too late for him. According to experts there are ways to do just that.

Here's the best 4 ways to avoid getting the dreaded hemorrhoids

1.  We sit too much.  Sitting for too long puts added pressure on the veins down there.  It restricts blood flow, and that's what causes hemorrhoids.  Not moving around enough can also make you constipated, which doesn't help. Consider taking a nightly walk after dinner to get things moving.

2.  We sit on the toilet too long.  A survey in 2021 found 73% of people . . . and 93% of folks under 30 . . . bring their phone in the bathroom with them.  So that's a big reason why.  Sitting with your knees up is even worse for hemorrhoids, so less time on the toilet is better.  Ideally, two minutes or less.

3.  We're not eating enough fiber.  More fiber tends to equal less straining.  It also equals less wiping and less irritation. You should consider adding more fiber to your diet. Americans are woefully below the minimum daily requirement of fiber.

4.  We're dehydrated.  Not drinking enough fluids slows down your digestion and makes you constipated.  So, more straining on the toilet is the result. Drink lots of fluids during your day and you might see better results in the bathroom.

Of course, there are more reasons than just these for why people do get hemorrhoids, but these are the big four and any improvement in these should definitely be better.

(The Cut)

Bob BronsonEditor
