Fitness In The Family Is Good For Everyone

Fitness rule number one: couples who sweat together, stay together. And that’s not just a cute Instagram caption—it’s real. A new survey says 55% of people accidentally join their partner’s weight-loss plan. I am officially part of that club.

It started innocently. My husband Dave got serious about fitness. He joined a gym, hired a trainer, started talking about macros. I mostly ignored him while eating crackers in bed. But then, one day, I joined the same gym. Got the same trainer. I figured, “Hey, why not?”

Now we work out together. It’s great! We have so much to talk about—like protein powder, how sore our legs are, and which machine we hate the most. It’s like a new bonding activity. 47% of couples say working out together is the “ultimate relationship hack.” I get it now.

But here’s the catch: Dave looks amazing. He’s toned, glowing, basically one push-up away from becoming a fitness influencer. Meanwhile, I’m…still a work in progress. In fairness, he started before me. But still. Can someone tell my biceps to catch up?

There are perks. According to the survey, 66% of couples say getting healthy together lowers stress. And 62% say it improves their sex life. So yeah, worth it.

But it’s not all green smoothies and kettlebells. The survey also says 29% of partners are the main reason the other one slips up—like bringing junk food into the house. (Looking at you, Dave, and your 3 a.m. peanut butter pretzels.)

Honestly, even if I didn’t mean to jump on the health train, I’m glad I did. It's better than making a second dinner just so I don’t have to eat zucchini noodles.