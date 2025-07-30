ContestsEvents
Baby Names: The Ultimate Power Trip

Baby names—the ultimate power trip. Welcome to the battlefield. A speech therapist—actual professional Chloe Conrad—has entered the chat with some advice. She says maybe skip Rory, Rowan, and Aurora. Why?…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Pregnant woman with baby names list sitting on sofa, closeup

Baby names—the ultimate power trip. Welcome to the battlefield.

A speech therapist—actual professional Chloe Conrad—has entered the chat with some advice. She says maybe skip Rory, Rowan, and Aurora. Why? Because toddlers are not linguistic gymnasts. And those names are Olympic-level tricky.

Turns out, the combo of R’s and W’s is basically a toddler’s worst nightmare. “R” is hard. “W” is confusing. Mix them together and you’ve got a verbal trainwreck. Poor Rory becomes “Wowy,” Rowan turns into “Wo-wan,” and Aurora? Just forget it. By the time your kid says it right, they’ll be applying for college.Speech therapist Chloe Conrad says there are three names you should avoid at all costs: Rory, Rowan, and Aurora.

It reminds me of this scene in Catastrophe. At some point our hero-husband admits he can't pronounce her name:

Loading TikTok...

The look on her face? Priceless. He digs this deep, extra pit with that line. It’s snide, blunt, hilarious, and reminds everyone why this show soldiered on four seasons

So I ask: If you name your kid Muireann, are you courting marital chaos?

Probably.

Speech therapists spend hours untangling these sounds. It’s not that the names are bad. They’re just... complicated. Like IKEA furniture with no manual. Like putting a tongue-twister on your birth certificate.

And here’s the kicker: you’ll be repeating it for everyone else too. Baristas. Teachers. Grandparents. “No, not Lori. RORY.” Every. Single. Time.

Meanwhile, your kid's over there, staring at you like “Why’d you do this to me?”

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
