The Top 7 Things Non-Americans Think We Need To Adopt

Reddit asked people from other countries that travel to United States have been asked what things from their culture should Americans adopt. It’s interesting to see what these non-Americans think…

Bob Bronson
Bologna and cheese sandwich on white bread

Homemade Bologna and Cheese Sandwich with Chips

The Top 7 Things Non-Americans think we should adopt

1.  Month-long vacations.  Or "holidays," as they're called.  America is work-obsessed, and vacations are earned of time. Most Americans who work full time can expect to start with 2 weeks off and work their way up to 4 after a few years. In most European countries, you get the entire month of August off and lots more time of for the December holidays.

2.  Taxes included in the price tag.  Not to mention service fees, and tips. When you get the bill in most non-American countries the tip is either priced in and it’s up to you if you want to add one. Americans can expect to tip on everything including takeout at upwards of 20 to 25 percent.

3.  High-speed trains.  Or trains in general for public transit, not for freight. We have lost our love of trains due to the sheer amount of highways and airports. If we had super fast trains like a lot of European and Asian countries perhaps we would regain our love of trains.

4.  Towel-warmers in the bathroom. Okay, this one seems a bit excessive until you have had the chance to use one. Nice hotels in Europe will have them and you will quickly learn to appreciate them.

5.  Heated floors instead of vented heat. With the high cost of energy in Europe, the more efficient way to heat is through the floors and radiant heating. Wouldn’t you like to wake up to nice warm floors under your feet on a cold winter’s day?

6.  Bidets.  This seems to be the most common response . . . although bidets have been gaining traction in the U.S. in recent years. People who use them absolutely swear by them. They’re effective in keeping our bottoms clean and smelling fresh as a daisy.

7.  Butter on sandwiches. Maybe your grandmother would add butter on your sandwich because that’s the way it was done in the “old world “. If you have never tried putting butter on your bread before adding meats like bologna, then you should give it a try. As my aunt Esther used to say, “I feel like I’m cheating you if I don’t add butter!”

European CountryTrainsvacation
