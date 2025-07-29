ContestsEvents
Steamship Authority Adds Two Buses to Hybrid Fleet

The Steamship Authority welcomed two new hybrid transit buses to the Authority’s fleet at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Hyannis. The two hybrid buses will be used to transport customers from…

Michael Vyskocil
Ribbon Cutting on the Steamship Authority's new hybrid buses

Photo: The Steamship Authority

The Steamship Authority welcomed two new hybrid transit buses to the Authority's fleet at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Hyannis.

The two hybrid buses will be used to transport customers from the Steamship Authority's off-site parking lots to the Hyannis Terminal, where its ships embark for the Nantucket route.

The Steamship Authority's general manager, Robert Davis, and Barnstable board member Robert Jones attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. A ceremonial “first ride” around town followed the ceremony.

“Welcoming more alternative fuel buses into service are important steps of our region's journey into cleaner transportation options,” Davis said in remarks recorded by CapeCod.com. “We are excited to be one of the agencies and municipalities making these investments.”

Steamship Authority bus drivers have spent several weeks in training to learn how to use the new technology on the buses.

With the new additions of the hybrid buses, nine of the Authority's 28 buses in operation are either hybrid or fully electric.

Cape CodHyannisNantucket
Michael VyskocilWriter
