Shake Shack to Open First Location in Hyannis on July 30

Cape Cod will get its first taste of the Shake Shack experience on Wednesday, July 30, at The Landing at Hyannis. The popular food establishment will open its doors at 790 Iyannough Road, across from the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis.

Attendees of the 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 30, will receive a custom Shake Shack beach towel. In connection with Shake Shack's “Stand for Something Good” program, $1 from every sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to the Family Pantry of Cape Cod, which provides food and clothing to Cape Cod residents in need of assistance.

"Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more,” detailed a press release submitted to the Cape Cod Times about the opening.

The Shake Shack's summer menu features a list of specialty items, including a cookies-and-cream milkshake with whipped cream, a Dubai chocolate pistachio shake, a Carolina barbecue burger with fried pickles, spicy cheese fries with ranch, and more items. The regular menu includes several hamburgers and flat-top hot dogs, which are split open and grilled before the toppings get added.

The Cape Cod Shake Shack will open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.