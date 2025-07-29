I Feel Like a “Bad” Parent 156 Times a Year

Exhausted young mum sit on couch in kitchen feel unwell tired from ill-behaved loud little children running playing, sick annoyed mother or nanny relax on sofa suffer from headache, parenting concept

Let’s cut to it: according to some Very Official Report, the average parent feels like a “bad” parent 156 times a year. That’s three times a week if you’re not into math. And if you're a parent, you’re definitely not into math. You're just trying to figure out when the last time you showered was.

But honestly? That number feels adorable.

Because if we’re counting “bad” parent moments, let me just say: I served Lucy peanut butter and jelly for dinner last night. No sides. Zero fruit. On a paper towel. Just a crusty sandwich.

In front of a movie. We both watch.

Also? She watched YouTube ALL DAY Sunday. Like, sun up to sun down. I think I walked by once and heard Celine Dion singing while clips of "Gone With The Wind" played non-stop.

And sometimes, when she asks for a bite of my food, I lie and say it’s spicy. It’s not spicy. I just didn’t want to share my mozzarella sticks, okay?

According to the same report, 45% of parents say parenting is harder than they expected. The other 55% are liars or still have a nanny.

And get this: we apparently run into two parenting situations a week where we have no idea what we’re doing. Just two? HA. Try every time my child starts a sentence with, “So at school today…”

Also, we apparently “need a break” from parenting twice a week. Which is hilarious, because when? There's no crying in baseball and there are no breaks in parenting.

BUT! There’s a little light: kids make us laugh 12 times a day. That’s true.