I Feel Like a “Bad” Parent 156 Times a Year

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Let’s cut to it: according to some Very Official Report, the average parent feels like a “bad” parent 156 times a year. That’s three times a week if you’re not into math. And if you're a parent, you’re definitely not into math. You're just trying to figure out when the last time you showered was.

But honestly? That number feels adorable.

Because if we’re counting “bad” parent moments, let me just say: I served Lucy peanut butter and jelly for dinner last night. No sides. Zero fruit. On a paper towel. Just a crusty sandwich.

In front of a movie. We both watch.

Also? She watched YouTube ALL DAY Sunday. Like, sun up to sun down. I think I walked by once and heard Celine Dion singing while clips of "Gone With The Wind" played non-stop.

And sometimes, when she asks for a bite of my food, I lie and say it’s spicy. It’s not spicy. I just didn’t want to share my mozzarella sticks, okay?

According to the same report, 45% of parents say parenting is harder than they expected. The other 55% are liars or still have a nanny.

And get this: we apparently run into two parenting situations a week where we have no idea what we’re doing. Just two? HA. Try every time my child starts a sentence with, “So at school today…”

Also, we apparently “need a break” from parenting twice a week. Which is hilarious, because when? There's no crying in baseball and there are no breaks in parenting.

BUT! There’s a little light: kids make us laugh 12 times a day. That’s true.

So yeah, I feel terrible a lot. But if loving your kid while also handing them an iPad like it’s an emotional support device makes you a “bad” parent… then sign me up. We’re all in this sticky, snack-covered, slightly chaotic mess together.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
