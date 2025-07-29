ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Hugo Spritz = Instagram. Trailer Park Spritz = Real Life.

The drink of the summer is not the Hugo Spritz. That one tastes like your aunt’s perfume got into a fight with a LaCroix. The real summer MVP? The Trailer…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
spritz

Pouring craft beer into a glass from a keg.

The drink of the summer is not the Hugo Spritz. That one tastes like your aunt’s perfume got into a fight with a LaCroix.

The real summer MVP? The Trailer Park Spritz. Yep. That’s what it’s called. It’s a little bit trashy, a little bit genius, and honestly? It's everything I want in a backyard cocktail.

We’re talking Miller High Life with a splash of Aperol and a squeeze of lemon  if you’re feelin’ classy. That’s it. Three ingredients, zero pretension, and one chill buzz. This is the drink you make in a red Solo cup while balancing a paper plate of questionable potato salad.

It's also called the Spaghett,the NASCAR Negroni and the hobo Negroni.

And listen. I’m here for it. I’ve already got recession energy. My washer doubles as a beer cooler during parties (pro tip: fill it with ice, toss in the cans, and boom—cold drinks all night. Then just hit the drain cycle. )

The Trailer Park Spritz has backyard cookout energy.

Flip-flops, citronella candles, kids running around screaming, and your one neighbor who always brings a Bluetooth speaker and bad decisions. You can picture it, right?

The Hugo Spritz is for people who say things like “just a splash of elderflower” and wear linen unironically. It’s cute. But this Miller masterpiece? It gets me. It says, “Life is expensive, and I’m tired, but I still like to party on the porch.”

Also, side note: someone called it a “recession indicator” and, wow, congrats, you’re fun at parties. Just let people enjoy their $3 cocktail and childhood nostalgia in peace.

So this summer, ditch the fancy herbs and imported bubbles. Embrace your inner chaos. Crack open a can of beer, dump in the Aperol, squeeze a lime, and sip your way to happiness.

Is it classy? No.
Is it delicious? Debatable.
Is it a whole damn vibe? Absolutely.

Cheers!

drinksmiller high lifesummer
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Bob Bronson and his wife Carolyn
Human InterestIf You’re Planning A Mediterranean Vacation, Read ThisBob Bronson
While summer is the prime time to vacation, there's nothing wrong with traveling to a fun spot during the offseason.
Human InterestMassachusetts Spot Crowned One of the Best for VacationingAnne Erickson
parent
Human InterestI Feel Like a “Bad” Parent 156 Times a YearLauren Beckham Falcone
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect