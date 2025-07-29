Borden Light Marina Powerboat Race, Poker Run Return to Fall River on Aug. 1-2

The annual Borden Light Marina Charity Poker Run and charity boat race is returning this weekend to Fall River. Spectators are invited to line the marina at 1 Ferry St. and stop by the neighboring Tipsy Seagull to catch dozens of powerboats take to the waters from Mount Hope Bay in what has become a popular summer legacy event in Fall River.

Festivities begin on Friday, Aug. 1, with invitation-only events for captains, crew, and event sponsors at the Tipsy Seagull, plus live music for all attendees from The Complaints from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The boat race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2. Race day begins at 9 a.m. with registration for boats and activities at the Tipsy Seagull featuring vendors, T-shirt sales, and raffles.

Boats will leave the dock at the Tipsy Seagull at 12:30 p.m. and take off under the Braga Bridge at 12:45 p.m. Pier 52, the Tipsy Seagull, and the City Pier are among the best viewing spots to watch the race. Many boats will also drop anchor along the Taunton River to catch the action.

Poker Run participants will visit four stops along the race route:

East Providence Yacht Club

The Greenwich Cove Marina in East Greenwich, Rhode Island

The West Wind Marina in Newport, Rhode Island

The Thames Street public Dock in Bristol, Rhode Island

After hitting all four stops, boaters will return to the starting point at the Tipsy Seagull around 3 p.m.

The first-place finisher in the Poker Run will take home the top prize of $3,500, while second place gets $1,000. Prizes will be awarded for the categories of Best Looking Boat and Best Looking Crew.

According to The Herald News, the Borden Light Marina Charity Poker Run started close to 20 years ago as a small get-together of several boats at the former Regatta in Fall River. Today, it has evolved into a fundraising boat race that attracts participants from across New England and beyond to help raise money for charity.