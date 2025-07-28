ContestsEvents
Billy Joel Documentary, And So It Goes Is Must See

Bob Bronson
billy joel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Billy Joel performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

I spent this weekend, glued to my TV watching parts, one and two of the Billy Joel documentary, And So It Goes on HBO Max.

It is five hours well spent, especially if you are a fan of Billy Joel, and even if you’re not, it is definitely something to see. The first part of the documentary takes us through his tumultuous formative years that included his childhood upbringing in Hicksville, Long Island.

We see that Billy’s father was not exactly a ward cleaver type of dad, although it was the same 1950s era. Billy grew up and what eventually would become a single mother home with his sister.
We learn quickly that the music was in his genes, his parents were both musical and very accomplished. At just seven years old. Billy was already playing classical music on the piano. Of course, like any young person during the 1950’s and The Beatle years, he became smitten with rock ‘n’ roll to the chagrin of his father.

A very determined Piano Man

Throughout the documentary , you see that Billy Joel was born to write and play music. All he ever wanted to do with an obsession that would have to be fulfilled. That obsession cost him three wives, countless managers, and friends along the way.
And So It Goes is a no holds barred look at Billy Joel with tons of music stars, like Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Don Henley and many more weighing in with comments about Billy’s immense talent and success

The documentary covers so much about Billy Joel’s writing process, and his sheer obsession with creating perfect music. We also learned a lot about Billy’s personal life, including the failed marriages, and the failed business partnerships.

It’s impossible to cover everything about this five hour documentary, but suffice to say it is time well spent. You will learn so much about Billy Joel, and come away with more admiration for him than perhaps you ever thought you would have.

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
