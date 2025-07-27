People Are Using A.I. to Fact-Check Their Doctor

Shot of a young female doctor using a digital tablet in a hospital. Close up of woman doctor hands using digital tablet at clinic. Closeup of female doctor in labcoat and stethoscope holding digital tablet

Nearly a quarter of people are firing up A.I. to fact-check their doctors.

I’m sorry, what?

Yes. 24% of folks are sitting in the exam room, nodding politely at Dr. Board Certified MD, then running home to ask a robot if the diagnosis checks out.

No offense to the robots — some of them are brilliant — but if I have to start doing my doctor’s job for them, I’m going to need a refund, a degree, and a prescription for stress-eating Doritos.

And here’s the other problem: What if A.I. tells me something worse? I go in with a sore shoulder and come out thinking I have an arm tumor and a ghost living in my bones.

I do not need that in my life.

But hey, the survey says 35% of people are asking A.I. health questions. And 63% say it’s “trustworthy,” which puts A.I. ahead of social media (43%) and Instagram influencers (41%) — shocking absolutely no one.

Doctors still reign supreme in the trust department (93%), followed closely by... friends? At 82%?

I’m assuming those friends are the ones who took "Bio for Non-Majors" in college and once owned a stethoscope from CVS.

Look — if you're using A.I. to check out the latest health trends or learn what the heck a gallbladder actually does (same), that’s fine. Great, even.

But if you're putting a robot between you and your actual doctor like it's some weird medical referee, maybe take a beat.

Also, can we just agree that blood coming out of your ear is never, ever a “wait and ask ChatGPT” situation?

Call a human. A qualified one.