People Are Using A.I. to Fact-Check Their Doctor

Nearly a quarter of people are firing up A.I. to fact-check their doctors. I’m sorry, what? Yes. 24% of folks are sitting in the exam room, nodding politely at Dr….

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Nearly a quarter of people are firing up A.I. to fact-check their doctors.

I’m sorry, what?

Yes. 24% of folks are sitting in the exam room, nodding politely at Dr. Board Certified MD, then running home to ask a robot if the diagnosis checks out.

No offense to the robots — some of them are brilliant — but if I have to start doing my doctor’s job for them, I’m going to need a refund, a degree, and a prescription for stress-eating Doritos.

And here’s the other problem: What if A.I. tells me something worse? I go in with a sore shoulder and come out thinking I have an arm tumor and a ghost living in my bones.

I do not need that in my life.

But hey, the survey says 35% of people are asking A.I. health questions. And 63% say it’s “trustworthy,” which puts A.I. ahead of social media (43%) and Instagram influencers (41%) — shocking absolutely no one.

Doctors still reign supreme in the trust department (93%), followed closely by... friends? At 82%?

I’m assuming those friends are the ones who took "Bio for Non-Majors" in college and once owned a stethoscope from CVS.

Look — if you're using A.I. to check out the latest health trends or learn what the heck a gallbladder actually does (same), that’s fine. Great, even.

But if you're putting a robot between you and your actual doctor like it's some weird medical referee, maybe take a beat.

Also, can we just agree that blood coming out of your ear is never, ever a “wait and ask ChatGPT” situation?

Call a human. A qualified one.

Preferably the one with the white coat and the diploma on the wall.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
