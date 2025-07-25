Win Passes Aboard City Cruises

Set sail for an epic night of music, dining, and scenic views as Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel bring their signature blend of rock and acoustic sounds to the waters of Boston Harbor on August 2nd.

Two of the driving forces behind the platinum-selling band Sister Hazel, Ken and Drew showcase their signature harmonies and heartfelt songwriting in this stripped-down acoustic experience. With a guest list that’s as exclusive as the experience itself, this one-of-a-kind evening offers unparalleled access to the music you love, set against the dazzling Boston skyline.

Enter below for your chance to win two Deck Passes, which include stunning city skyline views, and live show experience when Ken and Drew take the stage for an intimate, high-energy concert.