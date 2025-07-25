ContestsEvents
Why Walking Just This Amount Of Steps Per Minute Is Great For You

Bob Bronson
Woman walking outside with sneakers

Photo taken in Salzburg, Austria

We all know that walking is good for you both physically and emotionally but, there's a certain step count per minute that you need to shoot for to get maximum benefits.

The common step goal that we're familiar with is the 10,000 per day count that has been around for nearly 50 years since a Japanese Dr came up with the number randomly after trying to encourage his patients to "step up their step count".

Our smart phones and watches track our steps daily, so we know roughly how we stacked up to the goal of those 10,000. However, we have never really heard much about how many steps per minute we should be taking.

When you think about it, walking is something we can do at varying paces, everything from a slow after meal sojourn, to a speed walk with the idea of burning calories along the way. If you're looking to walk with the idea of getting health benefits from it, then you have to step it up.

How many steps per hour should we be taking?

According to a study in the Daily Mail walking just 14 more steps a minute could boost your health and protect against deadly diseases, a study suggests.

Researchers at the University of Chicago tracked 102 frail adults — weaker individuals who are exhausted by little exercise — in their late 70s who were asked to do a 45-minute walking session three times a week.

Participants in the 'fast-walking' group walked 14 more steps every minute on average by the study end, and about 100 steps per minute — equivalent to the average among adults.

The fast-walking group achieved a ten percent improvement in their six-minute walking distance, indicating enhanced endurance and cardiovascular health.

For comparison, those who walked at a relaxed pace saw no improvement in either measure during the study. 

Average adults walk about 100 to 130 steps per minute, according to estimates, while older and frail individuals walk about 82 steps per minute on average.

Next time you're out for a walk set up your smart phone to count how many steps you take per minute on average. See how many steps you get with your normal "out for a walk". You may need to kick it up a notch and pick up your pace, or perhaps you're already a fast walker. If so, congrats.

So, how many steps does the average American take on a regular daily basis? We take about 5,100 steps per day, well below the recommendation of 10,000 every 24 hours.  

If you're looking to get the most of your daily step count, then it's best to set a daily goal of getting those 10,000 steps per day for at least 5 days a week. Once you have started seeing how easy it is, it will become a habit that you look forward to doing every day. Heck, you may be sad if you see that at the end of the day you didn't hit the goal, that will serve to make it more likely that you will indeed, step up the next day.

Happy walking!

exercisehealth and wellnessWalking
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
