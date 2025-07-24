Why Families Should Have Meals Together

If you are a mom, or dad with children in the house, you know how difficult it is to spend actual quality time with them. It turns out that families that have family meals together are much closer than those that don’t.

It is getting more and more difficult to get that precious time with our families than ever before. The distractions or so numerous and everywhere that getting attention from your kids is harder than it has ever been.

The next time you go to a family restaurant, take a look around and you will see that most kids have some sort of scream in front of their face. It is becoming more common to see children two and over that are extremely adept at using their parent’s phones and tablets.

Let’s turn off the screens

In a survey, 61% of parents with young kids say mealtimes are one of the only times they're able to fully engage with their children without distraction. And 87% believe small moments at the table can have a long-term, positive impacts.

But even if they're able to get everyone together, 41% of parents say there isn't as much talking as they'd like. As a parent, you know how difficult it is to hold conversations with your kids. They are prone to one-word answers, and can sometimes feel annoyed by all the questions.

The main hurdles that get in the way of family mealtimes are: Cleaning up afterward . . . dealing with picky eating and complaints . . . getting kids to sit still and eat . . . managing different schedules and routines .