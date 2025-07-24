ContestsEvents
U-Haul Report Reveals New Insights About People Moving to Boston

Michael Vyskocil
U-Haul Moving And Storage Rental Company

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

People are moving to Boston, and a new U-Haul report confirms where these newcomers are coming from.

According to U-Haul's 2025 Midyear Migration Trends report, the top origin states for U-Haul customers arriving in Boston, excluding Massachusetts, were primarily those in the Northeast and Southeastern regions of the United States. New York was in the No. 1 spot, followed by New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Maine, and North Carolina.

The top metro areas for individuals arriving in Boston from outside Massachusetts were also all located in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions: New York City, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; Washington, D.C.; Manchester, New Hampshire; and New Haven, Connecticut.

Within the Commonwealth itself, U-Haul customers came from across the central and eastern parts of Massachusetts. Worcester was the top city for U-Haul clients traveling to Boston, followed by Taunton, Hyannis, Fall River, and Northborough.

By examining one-way customer transactions from January to July 2025, U-Haul identified the leading origins for trailers, trucks, and U-Box moving containers headed for 35 metro areas with populations exceeding 2 million.

Fun fact: U-Haul's report notes that nearly half of all residential moves occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends each year.

BostonMassachusetts
