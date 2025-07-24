Trash-Talking A Spouse’s Fashion Is Now Acceptable

ContestsEvents
We’re out here just roasting our spouses’ fashion choices like it’s an Olympic sport.

According to a new poll, 44% of Americans have told their romantic partner they didn’t like something they were wearing. Like, straight-up said it. Just: “Nope. Try again.”

First of all—bold. Second of all—dangerous.

Now, I grew up watching my mom pull the ultimate fashion veto power. My dad would come downstairs in something… “creative.”

She wouldn’t yell. She wouldn’t argue. She’d just look at him, pause for a beat, then say:

“Oh Bruce. Try again.”

Like he was a contestant on “Project Runway.”

And you know what? He did. Every time. No questions asked. Just shuffled back up the stairs like, "She’s right. This shirt is offensive."

Now fast-forward to me, fully grown, allegedly evolved, married. And one day, I come downstairs in a dress I loved. I felt like a boho goddess. I asked my husband, Dave, what he thought. He paused—not a good sign—and said, “Eh, not my favorite.”

NOT. HIS. FAVORITE.

I was personally victimized. Like, how dare he. I didn’t speak to him for two hours.
But guess what?
I never wore that dress again.

I was fashion roadkill.

That’s the power of honesty in relationships, folks. It stings. But it sticks.

Now, this poll says women are way more likely to be honest with their male partners than the other way around. Which checks out. We’re out here saying, “Are you seriously wearing that hoodie from 2003?” while men are like, “You look beautiful no matter what,” even when we’re rocking a burlap sack.

Also, shout-out to Gen X, who are apparently the most brutally honest generation when it comes to this. Probably because we survived low-rise jeans and platform flip-flops. We’ve seen things. We know what a bad outfit looks like.

Meanwhile, Midwesterners are the most polite—no surprise there. They’d rather eat St. Louis Sushi than tell someone their cargo pants are a crime against fashion.

But here’s the kicker: 30% of people say they’ve influenced their partner’s style. That jumps to 34% of women. Translation: “Yes, I bought you new jeans because I love you and also because I physically could not look at those pleated Dockers one more day.”

Honestly? I respect the honesty. Just… tread lightly.
Because while we might laugh it off and say, “Whatever, it’s just a dress”—
We’re absolutely never wearing it again

