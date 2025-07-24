‘Shakespeare on the Common’ Returns With ‘As You Like It’ in Boston Through Aug. 10

The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) returns to Boston Common this summer with a free presentation of As You Like It.

Performances began on Wednesday, July 23, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Boston Common Parkman Bandstand, across from the AMC Loews Boston Common Movie Theater on Tremont Street. The play's theme of finding community after exile by an authoritarian government makes the work particularly timely given today's state of affairs, said the production's text coach Bryn Boice.

“It's a comedy for summer,” said Boice in a statement shared with Boston University's BU Today news outlet. “And so, not only in terms of timeliness, but in terms of the romantic comedy spirit of the play, it felt like it was perfect for this moment this summer.”

According to Boice, the Shakespearean play, written in either 1599 or 1600, begins with its characters being exiled by a power-driven ruler. This turn of events leads the individuals to find a new family and a new home. Along their journey, they also explore topics of freedom, wisdom, and love in this romantic comedy celebrating human nature and “the beauty of creating one's own sanctuary, even in the face of great tyranny.”

The performance is designed to make Shakespeare, and live theater in general, more accessible to audiences. Boice noted that CSC's founding artistic director, Steven Maler, continually identifies compelling modern ways to look at Shakespeare's plays.

“This is not Shakespeare like pumpkin hose and ruff,” Boice said. “This is using Shakespeare's original text, but putting a modern spin on it so that people don't feel alienated.”

Performances are free to the public. Audiences can bring snacks, blankets, and chairs, or they can rent a lawn chair for $10. For those who want a more elevated experience, the Friends Section has premium seating available for a donation of $100 or more. These donations enable CSC to continue its free performances.