Providence Gains New Recognition for Its Dynamic Culinary Community

Providence, Rhode Island, has earned another accolade for its culinary culture courtesy of Food & Wine. The publication ranked Providence No. 5 on its list of "Under-the-Radar Destinations" and "America's Great Food Cities."

According to Food & Wine, its newest list names eight American cities "not-so-quietly positioning themselves as the country's next culinary stars."

Writing for Food & Wine, Regan Stephens acknowledged the presence of the revered Johnson & Wales culinary school and its influence on the restaurant community that has flourished in Providence. Stephens cites several examples of the culinary innovation found in Providence:

"At the charming There, There, find sophisticated cocktails and small plates. Gracie's elevates New American cuisine through seasonal tasting menus and impeccable hospitality, and Persimmon showcases chef Champe Speidel's artful approach to modern fine dining."

Chef Ben Sukle was recognized for his bold approach to seafood at Gift Horse and its sister restaurant, Oberlin. Frank & Laurie's regales diners with creative comfort food, and chef Nikhil Naiker's pop-up, Nimki at Courtland Club, highlights the cooking traditions of South Asia.

Beyond the culinary school's graduates, Stephens says the city's vegan foods are developing as well with "Plant City, a visionary food hall serving plant-based burgers, tacos, and pasta. Dune Brothers delivers pitch-perfect seafood classics, and Industrious Spirit Co., Providence's first distillery since Prohibition, crafts inventive spirits like the first-of-its-kind oyster vodka," Stephens wrote.

Desserts aren't overlooked, with Aleppo Sweets honored for its Syrian-style baklava.