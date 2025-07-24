Patriots Kick Off Training Camp With Puppy Love: Fans Flock to Adopt at Gillette Stadium

It wasn’t just footballs flying at Gillette Stadium this week. Tails were wagging and hearts were melting as the New England Patriots opened training camp with a feel-good twist. In partnership with local animal shelters, including the Potter League for Animals, the Patriots hosted a Pet Adoption Day on Wednesday, giving dozens of puppies a shot at finding their forever homes.

Fans rolling into Foxborough for the first day of camp were greeted by an energetic pack of puppies in search of families. By lunchtime, 13 of the 14 puppies brought by the Potter League had already been adopted, with another application pending—a “touchdown” worthy of a stadium cheer according to event organizers. “We came to Training Camp with 14 puppies… and left with 13 adoptions, one pending, and one iconic puppy surprise caught on camera,” the Potter League shared.

Players didn’t miss out on the action, either. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs nearly went viral with some on-field agility—not with a football, but while playfully chasing after a runaway puppy during the festivities. It was a highlight for fans, cementing the bond between Patriots players and their community’s four-legged friends.

The adoption drive was part of the Patriots’ “Pawtriots” initiative, spearheaded by the Kraft family, to support animal welfare and connect rescue pups with loving homes. Sports and puppy love proved a winning combination, as the event turned the gridiron into a launching pad for new friendships—both human and canine.