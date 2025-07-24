Marshfield Fair Marks 157th Anniversary in August

Celebrating its 157th anniversary this year, the Marshfield Fair will honor agriculture and innovation during its run from Friday, Aug. 15, to Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Marshfield Fairgrounds. The fair will be open for visitors each day from noon to 10 p.m.

This year's fair will spotlight local farmers and their agricultural bounty, highlighting a longstanding tradition of uplifting the Marshfield farming community.

General admission tickets are $15, with presale early-bird tickets available for $12 until Aug. 14. A family four pack of tickets, which includes admission and two megapasses, is available for $90 and must be purchased by July 31. The megapass, which gives fair attendees unlimited turns on mechanical rides for a day, costs $45 in advance and $60 beginning on Aug. 15.

The Marshfield Fair will also hold several special discount days: