Hannaford Grocery Store in Marlborough to Close. What’s Taking Its Place?

Hannaford is closing one of its grocery stores in Marlborough, Massachusetts, later this summer, and another supermarket chain is replacing it.

A WBZ-TV CBS News Boston report stated that the last day of operations for the Hannaford location on Route 20 will be Tuesday, Sept. 2. A spokesperson for Hannaford Supermarkets confirmed that the store will remain "fully operational" from now through the end of business hours on its closing day.

A real estate issue was cited as the cause for the store's closure.

"We've learned that we will not have the opportunity to renew the lease at our Marlborough store," the Hannaford spokesperson stated to WBZ-TV. Hannaford filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) notice with the state last week. According to its filing, 160 employees would be affected by the Marlborough closure, but not all of the company's workforce would be impacted. Workers at Marlborough were notified of the layoffs.

"We're offering opportunities for all Marlborough store associates to take jobs at other local stores and will make every effort to transfer them," the Hannaford spokesperson added. "We're also partnering with the Masshire Rapid Response team to support those in further need of employment assistance."

The Maine-based Hannaford supermarket chain has 16 locations in Massachusetts. The nearest locations to Marlborough are in Clinton, Leominster, Uxbridge, and Waltham.

In a separate announcement, Shaw's has revealed that it will occupy the current Hannaford storefront on Route 20, although no opening date for Shaw's has been revealed. The grocery retailer operates more than 50 stores in Massachusetts.