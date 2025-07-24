Arlington Police Warn Residents to Be Cautious of Mail Theft Involving ‘Check Washing’

Arlington police officials are warning community residents to be aware of a new threat to mail delivery in the town.

The Patch of Arlington reported that thefts are reportedly occurring from the U.S. Postal Service's blue mailboxes for outgoing mail in the vicinity of the post offices on Court Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

Most of the thefts are occurring with the goal of “check washing.” Thieves are using chemicals to wash off ink from checks, allowing them to alter the names and dollar amounts on the documents fraudulently.

Arlington police deputies are asking community members not to place outgoing mail in home mailboxes or blue public mailboxes for the present time. Police officials also recommend hand-delivering important documents to Postal Service workers directly inside a physical U.S. Postal Service location.

Additionally, residents can further reduce the likelihood of falling victim to check-washing schemes by executing electronic payments rather than using paper checks.