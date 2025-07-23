Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 25-July 27

Boston comes alive this weekend with music, art, and culture for every taste. From the 10th anniversary of the Cambridge Jazz Festival to the HOI Family Music & Arts Festival in Mattapan, and a high-stakes Red Sox vs. Dodgers showdown at Fenway, the city offers unforgettable experiences.

Cambridge Jazz Festival

What: 10th Anniversary of the Cambridge Jazz Festival

10th Anniversary of the Cambridge Jazz Festival When: Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. Where: Danehy Park, 99 Sherman St., Cambridge

Danehy Park, 99 Sherman St., Cambridge Cost: Free general admission, $23.18 for paid seating each day, $428.67 for the one-day gazebo experience, and $802.15 for the two-day gazebo experience

Celebrate the Cambridge Jazz Festival with two days of vibrant live music and dance. Featuring acts such as the Zahili Zamora Quartet, Ron Reid's Precious Metals Project, and Eguie Castrillo y Su Orchestra, the weekend blends jazz, salsa, and soul with global influences. Highlights include a musical retrospective honoring Terri Lyne Carrington at 60, and a Motown dance party with Elan Trotman and Friends. Hosted by Karen Bell, this immersive cultural experience also includes the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice and special CAMMY Award presentations, making it a powerful tribute to rhythm, heritage, and artistic excellence.

HOI Family Music & Arts Festival 2025 — "Healing Our Community"

What: A powerful day of uplifting music, family-centered activities, and mental wellness resources

A powerful day of uplifting music, family-centered activities, and mental wellness resources When: Saturday, July 26, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 26, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. Where: Mattapan Almont Park, 40 Almont St., Mattapan

Mattapan Almont Park, 40 Almont St., Mattapan Cost: Free

The 3rd Annual HOI Family Music & Arts Festival returns to Mattapan's Almont Park with a full day of free, uplifting fun focused on mental health, family, and community healing. This year's theme, Mental Health Awareness: Healing Our Community, features live music from Elan Trotman, keynote speaker Dr. Sunshine, and the "Lemme Do My Thang" contest winner. Families can enjoy kids' entertainment, local vendors, and wellness resources, all while celebrating creativity and empowerment in a joyful, supportive atmosphere.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

What: MLB action with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB action with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers When: Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 1:35 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 1:35 p.m. Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston Cost: Remaining tickets start at $174

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers boast a balanced record with 13 wins apiece since 2002, highlighting a competitive interleague history. As of late July, the Dodgers lead MLB with 145 home runs, while the Red Sox have plated 122. With Fenway's cozy dimensions, which favor power, and a head-to-head matchup virtually tied, you can expect a thrilling series filled with long balls and tight pitching.

Other Events

From painting by the harbor to live music and vibrant cultural celebrations, Boston is buzzing with summer energy. The many Boston weekend events offer something for everyone: