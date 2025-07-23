Shark Week, Cape Cod Edition

ContestsEvents
So there I was, in a kayak, trying to paddle to the beach like a normal person on vacation. The sun was shining. The water looked calm. It should’ve been…

So there I was, in a kayak, trying to paddle to the beach like a normal person on vacation.

The sun was shining. The water looked calm. It should’ve been a vibe.

But the second I dipped in, I panicked. Why? Because I was absolutely, irrationally, yet undeniably convinced there was a shark in the pond. A pond, people.

And yes, I 100% quoted Jaws in that moment: “There’s a shark in the pond!”

Thank you, Spielberg, for permanently ruining water for all of us since 1975.

I couldn’t do it. I bailed. Paddled about four feet and turned around like the wimpy land mammal I truly am.

I told myself I was being dramatic.

And then—bam.

The sharks got pinged.

Again. Off Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard. They’re back. And they’ve brought friends.

Apparently, hammerhead sharks are now cruising up to Massachusetts beaches thanks to warmer ocean temps.

Awesome.

Just what we needed—sharks that look scary and have data backing up their vacation plans. Scientists say these smooth hammerheads usually hang out in more tropical spots, but now that the Cape is heating up, they’re thinking, “Yeah, let’s summer up north this year.”

And let’s talk about the biggest lie of our childhoods: “The water on the Cape is too cold for sharks.”

Um. Excuse me?

That was a bold-faced, sunscreen-slathered LIE.

Did our parents just hate us? Were they like, “Sure, kids, go splash around in the sharky soup, everything’s fine!” Because it was not fine.

So now, the beaches are basically shark lounges, the warnings are out, and I

’m rethinking my entire childhood. I’ll be honest—I’m not going back in. Nope. Not the pond, not the ocean, not even the inflatable pool if I’m feeling paranoid.

I’ll stick to the driveway kayak. Dry land. No dorsal fins. Until the hammerheads learn how to drive, I’m good right here.

Thanks for the trauma, Mom and Dad and Spielberg.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
