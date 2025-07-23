Massachusetts Schools Crowned #1 in the Nation—Again

Massachusetts students and parents have yet another reason to celebrate: The Commonwealth’s public school system has been named the best in the nation for 2025, according to a new study by WalletHub. For the third year in a row, Massachusetts stands at the pinnacle of American K-12 education—a distinction that continues to affirm its “wicked smaht” reputation.

WalletHub’s analysis looked at 32 key indicators of school quality and safety, from standardized test scores and graduation rates to teacher qualifications and on-campus security. Massachusetts outperformed all other states, clinching the top overall score of 74.34. Neighbors like Connecticut and New Hampshire also landed in the top five, but none could beat the Bay State’s strong showing.

So what sets Massachusetts apart? The state boasts the highest reading and math scores nationwide for both fourth and eighth graders. High school students here are the most likely to ace Advanced Placement exams with scores of 3 or higher. School safety is also a standout: Massachusetts holds some of the country’s lowest rates of on-campus violence, threats, and access to illegal substances.