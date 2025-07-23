ContestsEvents
Hello? Anyone There? Oh Wait, It’s Gen Z

Phone etiquette means nothing. Gen Z has a new party trick: answering the phone without saying anything. Like, at all. A recruiter recently went viral for saying Gen Z job…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Phone etiquette means nothing. Gen Z has a new party trick: answering the phone without saying anything. Like, at all.

A recruiter recently went viral for saying Gen Z job candidates pick up the phone, breathe into it like a horror movie villain, and wait for you to say hello first. You know what I call that? A jump scare.

Let’s get one thing straight:

Only monsters answer the phone like that.

When I was a kid, I had to answer the phone like I worked at a front desk at a Holiday Inn. “Hello, this is Lauren. May I ask who is calling please?” Yeah. I wasn’t a receptionist. I was ELEVEN.

You know how soul-crushing it is to have to sound like a corporate robot while wearing Smurfs pajamas? Brutal.

But my parents insisted. Because in our house, answering the phone was a formal event. You didn’t just pick it up and grunt. You answered it like your voice was representing the family brand.

Now? Gen Z picks up the phone like they’re disarming a bomb. No “hello.” No “hi.” Just—breathing. Like they’re trying to figure out if you’re a scammer, a recruiter, or their Uber Eats driver calling to say the milkshake exploded.

And look, I get it. They grew up with cell phones, not landlines. They’ve been texting since birth. Half of them don’t even use voicemail because it’s “too much pressure.”

But come on. We say “hello” for a reason. It’s not just manners—it’s letting someone know you’re there. You’re live. You’re not a ghost.

This isn’t a FaceTime. We can’t see you nodding.

So Gen Z, if you're reading this—just give us something. A grunt. A cough. A single syllable. You don’t have to channel 11-year-old receptionist energy, but at least pretend you’re not a haunted house operator.

Because right now? You’re creeping us out.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
