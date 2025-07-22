ContestsEvents
Stow, Massachusetts Temporarily Renames Itself “Dunkin’”

Tim Staskiewicz
A Dunkin Donuts store stands in the Coney Island neighborhood on August 07, 2024 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On July 24, the town of Stow, Massachusetts, will officially transform into “Dunkin’” for a day, in a playful celebration marking the grand opening of a new Dunkin’ store on Great Road, bringing an end to what locals dubbed the town’s “Dunkin’ desert”.

Franchise owner Megan Pesce shared her motivation during a Select Board meeting, saying, “Upon learning that both stores in Stow closed in quick succession, we knew we had to address that”. Pesce and her husband, Mark, are the driving force behind the reopening, intent on reviving Stow’s essential coffee culture and honoring the history of the former Beef ‘N Ale site. “It seems absurd to us to think of a town without a Dunkin’,” Pesce remarked, noting the store’s new gallery wall dedicated to Stow’s brief time without the beloved brand.

Dunkin’s own Grace Kirkman embraced the idea, describing the move as a “fun and unique” way to celebrate both the opening and the town’s quirky claim to fame. “You will become the first-ever ‘Dunkin’, Massachusetts,’ which I think for every Massachusetts resident, that’s the dream,” Kirkman told the Select Board.

During the festivities, the first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards customers in line will receive 100 days of complimentary coffee, and the company will donate $5,000 to the Stow Food Pantry, giving back to the community that so warmly welcomes its return.

Select Board member Dan Petersen added a local touch of humor, “I have friends from Massachusetts who moved to California, and they have been keeping us in their thoughts. I believe those prayers have finally been answered”.

