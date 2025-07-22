Put the Phone Down, Kid. Science Says So.

Little girls with phones in a case with pimples pop it, a trendy anti stress toy.



My daughter got a phone in high school. You know why? So I could track her like a hawk and send her deeply unwanted mom-texts like “Where r u?” and “Why haven’t you answered me in 3 minutes are you alive?”

That’s it. That’s the only reason.

I don’t want to see Lucy on TikTok, I want to see that blue dot moving safely toward home.

And guess what? Science has finally caught up to my parenting style.

According to a new study, 13 is the absolute youngest a kid should get a phone or be allowed on social media. Any earlier, and you might as well pre-order them a mid-20s meltdown.

Researchers talked to nearly two million people in 164 countries. (Which is a lot of group chats.) The verdict? Giving a phone to a 10-year-old is basically handing them a pocket-sized anxiety machine.

Here’s why early phone access turns your sweet angel into a sleep-deprived emotional tornado:

Terrible sleep.

Because surprise! Kids don’t use their phones to look up algebra help. They’re lying in bed, doomscrolling memes until their eyeballs dry out. Cyberbullying.

And not just from mean kids at school. The internet is a 24/7 insult generator. It’s like middle school, but global and caffeinated. Family drama.

Once they’ve got the internet in their hand, you might as well wave goodbye to family dinner. They’re emotionally bonding with strangers who “like” their dance videos instead.

Bottom line? Thirteen is the bare minimum, people. Some experts say hold off 'til 16. And honestly, if I could’ve gotten away with giving my kid a flip phone that only dialed me and pizza, I would’ve.

So if your 10-year-old says, “But everyone has a phone,” feel free to say, “Science says you’re not ready. And also, I said so.”

Now excuse me while I text my daughter for the fifth time today.

Not because I’m clingy.

Because I care.