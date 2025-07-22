Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Summer of Free Arts and Culture at City Hall Plaza

This summer, Boston’s City Hall Plaza will buzz with the sights and sounds of free performances and creative activities, thanks to a new initiative announced by Mayor Michelle Wu. The City of Boston is launching a vibrant lineup of arts and cultural programming open to all, aimed at celebrating local talent and connecting residents with unique cultural experiences in the heart of downtown.

“Boston’s story has always been told through its arts, music, and creativity,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re excited to bring our communities together downtown and enrich the cultural landscape with programming that everyone can enjoy—for free.”

The programming, which runs throughout the summer months, will feature live concerts, dance performances, workshops, and family-friendly activities. It seeks to transform City Hall Plaza into a gathering space where Bostonians from all neighborhoods can experience the city’s thriving arts community. Offerings range from music by local artists to interactive art installations and pop-up performances representing the city’s diverse cultures.

City leaders hope the free events will foster community and encourage residents to rediscover downtown Boston as a lively, accessible destination. “City Hall Plaza is truly the people’s space,” said Chief of Arts and Culture Kara Elliott-Ortega. “It’s an invitation for everyone to participate in Boston’s artistic energy and spirit of togetherness.”

The initiative aligns with the Wu administration’s ongoing commitment to expand access to the arts and support Boston’s creative economy. Through partnerships with organizations across the city, including arts councils and local non-profits, the City is providing opportunities for emerging and established artists to share their work with new audiences.

According to the announcement, the programming is designed with accessibility and inclusion in mind. All events will be free and open to the public, ensuring families and individuals of all backgrounds can take part. “Our goal is to break down barriers and ensure that every Bostonian has a chance to connect with local culture,” Mayor Wu emphasized.

The city encourages residents to grab their friends, bring their children, and come out to City Hall Plaza to celebrate what makes Boston unique. Event details and schedules will be posted on the City of Boston’s website throughout the season.