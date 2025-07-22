Health Officials Stress Vigilance During Heavy Tick Season in New England

Health officials across the Northeast are concerned about the above-average emergency room visits this year from people presenting symptoms of tick-borne illnesses. In the Northeast, April, May and June visits have increased 20% to 30% from last year. Members of the public are advised to take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Lyme Disease Increases Prevalence Across Massachusetts, New England

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data indicates that already-increasing Lyme disease rates have nearly doubled post-pandemic. Experts suggest climate change may play a role, as ticks thriving in warm, humid conditions are becoming more common.

An NBC10 News report stated that, in Massachusetts, Dukes and Nantucket counties, the islands off Cape Cod, have the highest Lyme disease rates. Both counties averaged more than 370 Lyme disease cases per 100,000 people from 2012 to 2023. Compared with the rest of the country, Lyme disease risk is high across Massachusetts and New England.

Tips for Preventing Lyme Disease

Health officials recommend taking the following actions to avoid tick exposure:

If you are outdoors, stay in the center of the trails and avoid entering wooded and brush-filled areas.

Wear long pants and tuck your pants into your socks and your shirt into your pants to minimize the amount of skin exposed to ticks.

To repel ticks, consider using EPA-registered insect repellents and treating your clothes, but not skin, with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

If you spend time outdoors in high-risk areas for Lyme disease, thoroughly check your body and clothes for ticks, following the CDC guidelines.

What to Do If You Spot a Tick On Your Body

The CDC notes that a tick generally needs to be attached for more than 24 hours to transmit Lyme disease. It's essential to remove a tick as soon as possible.