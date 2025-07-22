Harbor Park Along Lynn’s Waterfront Opens to the Public

The City of Lynn is celebrating the opening of Harbor Park, a dynamic public space situated along a previously inaccessible waterfront area.

Stretching across approximately 30 acres, the park marks a significant step in ensuring equitable access to the harbor and executing a vision that has existed for decades. Amenities at Harbor Park include two miles of walking paths, a new recreational area with basketball and pickleball courts, and an outdoor amphitheater with seats for up to 150 people.

Although the park opened to the public on Monday, July 21, more development is expected to follow. Over time, park organizers envision adding additional features, including outdoor fitness areas and improved connections to Nahant Beach and Lynn Shore Drive. Upon its full development, the park will create a continuous shoreline path, connecting communities across Lynn.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for mid-September.

“This park is a product of a strong public-private partnership committed to creating more accessible green space to our residents,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said in a statement to ItemLive.com. “The City has been committed to providing better access to our waterfront, and the Harbor Park is a place that brings our community together, opens new recreational possibilities, and reconnects the people of Lynn with the harbor that belongs to all of us.”

“It's exciting to see this first phase of the Harbor Park come to fruition,” Lynn's principal planner Aaron Clausen said in a statement to ItemLive.com. “Witnessing the transformation of the former municipal landfill into a lush public park with amazing views of the City and harbor really illustrates the value of public open space in driving the transformation of Lynn's waterfront.”