‘Family Guy’ Drunken Clam Pop-Up Opens at West End Johnnie’s

Fans of the Family Guy can feel like they're transported to the Drunken Clam in Boston with a new pop-up experience replicating Quahog's most recognizable bar. This experience is now open in the basement of West End Johnnie's, 138 Portland St., from now through Sunday, Sept. 21.

“You're going to lose your mind if you're a fan,” Keely O'Neal, senior project manager for Bucket Listers, said to MassLive. “Apart from just being in the bar itself, there's tons of nods from the show.”

Guests who walk into West End Johnnie's will find a reproduction of the Quahog news desk and zebra-print walls. Patrons can pose for photos in the show's living room set, spend time in Stewie and Chris' room, or pretend to time travel. The Drunken Clam pop-up also has a wall featuring original drawings from the show's animation studio.

The Drunken Clam's menu will feature an “Eat My Junk” section, with offerings such as the Good Old-Fashioned Value Burger and Greased-Up Deaf Fries. At the bar, guests can imbibe in cocktails such as Pewterschmidt Industries (basil, bonded bourbon, lime, peach liqueur, and Topo Chico), Shut Up Meg (honey, infused gin, lemon, and thyme), and The No No Noooo (agave, lemon, reposado tequila, tajin, and watermelon).

Tickets are $18 for the experience and are available exclusively through Bucket Listers. The Drunken Clam is available only to guests ages 21 and older.

According to a MassLive report, Bucket Listers is always seeking to create dynamic experiences modeled after shows with significant followings. With its 23 seasons spread across 26 years, Family Guy was the perfect choice.