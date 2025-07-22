Cult Classic Shark Films Return to New England Aquarium’s Annual Shark Week

This August, the New England Aquarium is inviting film fans and ocean enthusiasts alike to dive into a wave of nostalgia and marine fascination during its annual Shark Week celebration. The Aquarium will showcase a lineup of cult classic shark movies at its Simons Theatre, combining the allure of the big screen with important ocean conservation messages.

Guests can catch legendary films like Jaws, The Meg, and Sharknado from August 7 through 11. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online.

Every screening is designed not just for thrills, but for education. Aquarium staff and shark experts will be on hand to answer visitors’ questions and share insights about shark biology and conservation. The institution, recognized for its decades of commitment to ocean science, aims to highlight the interconnectedness of sharks and ocean health during this special event.