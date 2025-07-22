Chuck E. Cheese to Bring Adults-Only Entertainment Center to New Hampshire

A beloved pizza and children's birthday party chain is unveiling a new experience that will stoke the hearts of the kids within us.

Chuck E. Cheese has announced it is launching an adult-themed entertainment center it's calling "Chuck's Arcade." Two of these entertainment centers are headed to New Hampshire: one in Nashua and one in Salem.

“Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it's in our DNA,” said David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese, in a press release. “Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we've built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls. Chuck's Arcade is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

The website Nerdist reports that each Chuck's Arcade location will feature an “animatronic character such as Chuck E. Cheese or one of the other characters from Munch's Make Believe Band.” Select Chuck's Arcade locations will carry vintage-inspired merchandise, including classic logo apparel, collectible toys, and novelty candy and prize redemption items.

While brand-new games such as Jurassic Park and Halo are on tap for the arcade experience, several locations will also feature classic retro games, including Ms. Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, and Centipede.