Authorities Urge Caution Following Multiple Hammerhead Shark Sightings Off Cape Cod

Safety officials have issued warnings to the public to be aware of hammerhead sharks in the waters off Cape Cod.

The Cape Cod Times reported that over the July 12 weekend, a half dozen smooth hammerhead sharks were spotted near Cuttyhunk Island at the entrance to Buzzards Bay. These sightings, which multiple fishermen have reported, are part of a recent increase in the presence of hammerhead sharks across Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and the Nantucket regions.

John Chisholm, an adjunct scientist with the New England Aquarium's Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, told the Cape Cod Times that the increased shark activity in the Cape Cod area's waters is indicative of a new trend.

“Smooth hammerheads have historically occurred here, but in the last few years, we've been seeing an increase in the numbers of sightings,” he said. Chisholm said that the increase in the shark sightings results from warming ocean temperatures. As ocean temperatures increase, the waters off Massachusetts have become more conducive to encouraging shark species that typically inhabit more southern regions where the waters are warmer.

Smooth hammerheads are identified by their distinctive rounded, flattened heads that differ from the jagged-looking heads of other hammerheads. This physical characteristic gives the smooth hammerhead species increased depth perception and a 360-degree field of view that helps the sharks locate their prey. These sharks primarily feed on fish and squid.

While the hammerhead's winged head may look fierce, this species is not known for aggression. “There's never been a human fatality attributed to this species that I'm aware of,” Chisholm said. Regardless, he urges beachgoers to exercise caution when in the water.