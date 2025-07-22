‘Alpaca-lypse’ in Methuen: MSPCA Seeks Loving Homes for 22 Rescued Alpacas

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is calling on animal lovers across New England to help rehome a herd of 22 alpacas now living at its Methuen shelter.

The unexpected arrivals—16 females and 6 males between 8 and 14 years old—were all surrendered from a single property earlier this month. Shelter staff say the animals are deeply bonded, with many pairing off as long-time companions, and they’re hoping adopters will consider taking home at least two at a time.

Caring for alpacas isn’t as simple as adopting a cat or dog. They require ample grazing space, sturdy fencing, weatherproof shelter, and—for their well-being—at least one buddy. The MSPCA is reviewing adoption applications through its website and will be inspecting potential homes to ensure they’re safe and suitable. Adopters must also agree to return the alpacas if they can no longer provide proper care.

While alpaca ownership is more common in the western U.S., it’s relatively rare in New England. That makes placing these animals more challenging, particularly for bonded pairs. Still, Newton says the MSPCA is optimistic.