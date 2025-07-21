WooSox to Host 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament at Polar Park

Get ready to toss some bags and cheer on the Worcester Red Sox—because the WooSox Cornhole Tournament is back at Polar Park for its second year, and it's bigger than ever.

On Saturday, August 23, just before the WooSox take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 4:05 p.m., fans and cornhole enthusiasts alike can participate in a high-stakes, fun-filled competition. The action kicks off with check-in at 10 a.m., and bag tosses begin promptly at 11 a.m. Entry is through Gate D on Madison Street.

Teams will be grouped into three tiers after a round of exhibition matches to assess skill levels. From there, it's double elimination until champs are crowned. The Tier 1 winners won’t just take home bragging rights—they’ll snag a $1,000 cash prize, four tickets to the 2026 Opening Day game, and the rare chance to throw a ceremonial first pitch before that afternoon’s game.

Even lower-tier competitors have something to aim for: Tier 2 winners get $100 and Tier 3's top team earns a $50 WooSox Team Store gift card.

Entry starts at $110 per team and includes game tickets. Special rates are available for WooSox Season Ticket Members, and spectators can watch it all unfold for just $12.

The WooSox are teaming up again with Mad Baggerz Cornhole to organize the event. Competitors are encouraged to download the Scoreholio app for real-time bracket updates by searching “WooSox Cornhole Tournament.”