ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Most Popular Time To Eat Ice Cream

Here’s a sweet little fact: The most popular time to eat ice cream is 5:42 PM on a Saturday. Not a second earlier. Not a bite later. We have spoken….

Lauren Beckham Falcone
ice cream

strawberry, vanilla, chocolate ice cream woth waffle cone on marble stone backgrounds

Here’s a sweet little fact: The most popular time to eat ice cream is 5:42 PM on a Saturday. Not a second earlier. Not a bite later. We have spoken. (Well, a poll has spoken, but I’m running with it.)

Apparently, America is jumping the gun and eating most of their celebratory scoops on Saturday. Because who waits to eat ice cream? Sociopaths, probably.

Now, let’s talk stats. Most people—49%—go bowl. Classy. Controlled. Civilized. But 17% of you are my kind of chaos: just hand over the carton and a spoon and get out of the way.

Respect.

Top flavors? The usual suspects: chocolate, vanilla, mint chip. Cookie dough made the list too, because sometimes you just want to eat something that might give you salmonella and childhood flashbacks.

Here’s where it gets juicy (or, uh, creamy): New England shows up hard. Connecticut and New Hampshire are ice cream super-fans. Like, over 50% of people there proudly claim to be experts. And you know what? I believe them. If you’ve ever had a scoop in New England in February, you know it’s not about the weather. It’s about the lifestyle.

So, here’s my personal crusade: Let’s stop saying “let’s meet for coffee” or “let’s grab a drink.” Boring. Predictable. Beige. Instead, let’s say:

“Meet me for a scoop.”

Think about it: It’s cheaper than cocktails. Happier than lunch. And more exciting than coffee (sorry, espresso martinis). Plus, no one cries during ice cream. That’s science.

So this Saturday, at exactly 5:42 PM, let’s unite in creamy solidarity. Cone, bowl, or straight from the pint—no judgment. Let’s make ice cream the new social standard.

Because honestly? If you can’t bond over mint chip and chopped nuts, are you even friends?

Ice Creampopular timesUnited States
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm looks on against the Washington Mystics during game three of the WNBA Finals
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 22Michael Garaventa
Gen Z old
Human InterestGen Z—35 Is Not Old – It’s AwesomeLauren Beckham Falcone
Players of Argentina pose for a team photo prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 21Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect