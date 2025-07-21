Here’s a sweet little fact: The most popular time to eat ice cream is 5:42 PM on a Saturday. Not a second earlier. Not a bite later. We have spoken. (Well, a poll has spoken, but I’m running with it.)

Apparently, America is jumping the gun and eating most of their celebratory scoops on Saturday. Because who waits to eat ice cream? Sociopaths, probably.

Now, let’s talk stats. Most people—49%—go bowl. Classy. Controlled. Civilized. But 17% of you are my kind of chaos: just hand over the carton and a spoon and get out of the way.

Respect.

Top flavors? The usual suspects: chocolate, vanilla, mint chip. Cookie dough made the list too, because sometimes you just want to eat something that might give you salmonella and childhood flashbacks.

Here’s where it gets juicy (or, uh, creamy): New England shows up hard. Connecticut and New Hampshire are ice cream super-fans. Like, over 50% of people there proudly claim to be experts. And you know what? I believe them. If you’ve ever had a scoop in New England in February, you know it’s not about the weather. It’s about the lifestyle.

So, here’s my personal crusade: Let’s stop saying “let’s meet for coffee” or “let’s grab a drink.” Boring. Predictable. Beige. Instead, let’s say:

“Meet me for a scoop.”

Think about it: It’s cheaper than cocktails. Happier than lunch. And more exciting than coffee (sorry, espresso martinis). Plus, no one cries during ice cream. That’s science.

So this Saturday, at exactly 5:42 PM, let’s unite in creamy solidarity. Cone, bowl, or straight from the pint—no judgment. Let’s make ice cream the new social standard.