Lowell Folk Festival 2025 Brings Music, Culture, and Family Fun to Downtown Lowell

The streets of downtown Lowell will come alive with music, flavor, and family-friendly fun as the 2025 Lowell Folk Festival returns July 25–27, promising another unforgettable celebration of global culture and community spirit.

The weekend begins Friday at 6:15 p.m. with a high-energy Trinidadian Carnival Parade, led by Lawrence-based Dynasty Productions, ending at Boarding House Park with a vibrant Parade of Flags representing the region’s diverse cultures. It's a nod to the festival’s roots — a tradition dating back to 1987 — and sets the tone for three days of music, food, and arts in the heart of the Merrimack Valley.

Music lovers can expect a wide-ranging lineup featuring everything from bluegrass and Irish folk to Cajun, salsa dura, and Chicago blues. Acts like Crooked Road Revival, Solas, and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet are just a few of the more than 50 performances scheduled across four stages.

Beyond the music, the festival features the Experience Lowell Arts Market, back for a third year. “We are thrilled to host the Experience Lowell Arts Market,” said Jessica O’Hearn, Director of Mosaic Lowell. “It’s one of our favorite ways to support and showcase our vibrant creative community.”

Foodies can explore the popular Global Foods area, offering authentic dishes from Portuguese, Cambodian, Caribbean, Burmese, and many more cuisines — all prepared by local nonprofits.

New this year is Discovery Lowell Playspace, an interactive zone along Merrimack Street tailored for kids, curated by the award-winning Discovery Museum in Acton.