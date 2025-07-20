This Day in Rock History: July 20

Neil Armstrong walking on the moon. Carlos Santana's birth. The debut of Die Hard. All of these events happened on July 20th, making it an important day in history. Rock music also treasures this day, too. From chart-topping albums to philanthropic ventures, this day has helped rock music cement itself in music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From the Rolling Stones to Phil Collins and Motley Crue, July 20 has been pretty big when it came to looking at the U.S. music charts:

1978: The Rolling Stones held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with their album, Some Girls. The album had spent five weeks on the chart so far and had held the top spot for two of them.

1985: Phil Collins maintained his No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. His album, No Jacket Required, was holding steady at No. 2 (after peaking at No. 1) and had spent 20 weeks on the chart thus far.

1987: While Whitney Houston was No. 1, rock music was still making the Billboard 200 chart. U2, Motley Crue, and Whitesnake all held spots in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cultural Milestones

Music's impact has always gone beyond the charts. Whether it was legal battles over song rights, rediscovered concert memories from Beatlemania, or global philanthropy from icons like Elton John, these moments show how music continues to shape the wider world.

2009: Jackson Browne's lawsuit against Senator John McCain and the Republican Party finally came to a close as they reached a settlement. The lawsuit was in response to his song "Running On Empty" being used in campaign material without permission.

2011: After letting the pictures sit in his basement for years, pictures of The Beatles' first U.S. concert went up for auction at Christie's auction house. The pictures featured the band's performance in Washington, D.C. on February 11, 1964, and sold for just over $360,000.

2016: During a conference in Durban, South Africa, Elton John announced two recipients of the Elton John AIDS Foundation fund. The grant was aimed at helping strengthen local community organizations when it came to HIV prevention and treatment for LGBT people.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With every generation, the industry says goodbye to some of its guiding voices, and July 20th has had to say goodbye to some of the greats:

2015: Wayne Carson passed away at 72 after dealing with congestive heart failure. The singer and songwriter was most known for his singles like "Always on My Mind," "The Letter," and "Neon Rainbow."

2024: Sandy Posey passed away at 80 years old following complications from dementia. While she had her own music career, she also recorded backup vocals for names like Elvis Presley.