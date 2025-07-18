Win Rod Stewart Tickets All Week!

Rod Stewart is coming to the Xfinity Center on Saturday, July 26th, and WROR wants to put you in the best seats in the house! All this week, we’re giving away tickets to five lucky winners — and not just any tickets. We’re talking up-close, unforgettable seats to one of the most legendary performers of our time.

Whether you've been singing along to “Maggie May” since the ’70s or just love hearing his classics on WROR, this is your chance to experience Rod Stewart live with the energy, charm, and voice that’s captivated fans for decades.

Every day this week, we’re giving away a new set of incredible seats:

Monday: 2 tickets in the 5th row

2 tickets in the Tuesday: 2 tickets in the 4th row

2 tickets in the Wednesday: 2 tickets in the 3rd row

2 tickets in the Thursday: 2 tickets in the 4th row

2 tickets in the Friday: 2 tickets in the 5th row

Just imagine: the lights go down, the crowd roars, and Rod steps out on stage — and you're just a few rows away. Whether you bring your best friend, a sibling, or that special someone, this is going to be a summer night to remember.

How to Enter:

Listen to 105.7 WROR for the daily code word

Enter the code word below within 20 minutes

Click “Submit” — and you’re in the running!

You only need one lucky entry to win. Five winners will be selected — one each weekday — so don’t miss your chance.