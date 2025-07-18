Food Pantries in the Outer Cape Anticipate Increased Demand Due to Medicaid, SNAP Cuts

Food pantries on the Outer Cape are preparing for an increase in demand for their services. Those who manage the pantries say that cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps) in the recent federal budget could drive more people to seek food assistance.

The Provincetown Independent reported that more than 11,000 households in Barnstable County have been receiving monthly help from SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as of 2023, based on the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to a Massachusetts Law Reform Institute analysis, the recent changes to Medicaid and SNAP benefits within the federal budget will place 175,000 state residents at risk of losing some or all of their food and medical assistance benefits.

Census data also indicate that more than 41,000 people in Barnstable County had their health care covered through Medicaid. Changes in the federal budget will add costs from medical care to residents' everyday expenses.

Officials with food pantries on the Outer Cape say this loss of federal support is likely to lead to higher demand at local food banks.

"If your family doesn't have enough SNAP benefits at the end of the month, they're going to come to their nearby food pantry, so when these changes go into effect, we expect to see more folks relying on our 600 partners," said Kate Adams, a senior public policy manager at the Greater Boston Food Bank, in a statement to the Independent. The Greater Boston Food Bank distributes food to all the food pantries on the Outer Cape.

Ana Carrillo, who cleans hotel rooms at the Bradford in Provincetown, is one of many individuals in Provincetown who rely on the food pantry for assistance. While she hasn't received SNAP benefits, her wages are still insufficient to cover her living expenses and pay for food.