ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Watertown Diner Named Best Place for a Blue-Plate Special in the Bay State

When was the last time you enjoyed a blue-plate special? The term refers to a satisfying meal at a bargain price. A leading food website has recognized a Watertown diner…

Michael Vyskocil

“Charles river in Watertown, MA in fall”

Getty Images

When was the last time you enjoyed a blue-plate special? The term refers to a satisfying meal at a bargain price. A leading food website has recognized a Watertown diner for offering one of the best blue-plate specials in Massachusetts.

loveFOOD.com heralded the Deluxe Town Diner, a fixture in the Watertown community since 1947, for providing one of the best blue-plate specials in the Bay State. Here's what the editors of loveFOOD.com had to say about blue-plate specials available at the Deluxe Town Diner, located at 627 Mt. Auburn St. in Watertown:

"The space, complete with blue and orange furnishings, serves up an array of blue-plate specials. Pull up a stool and order everything from roast turkey dinners with mashed potatoes and gravy to chicken pot pies with vegetables and salad."

loveFOOD.com's listing of the best blue-plate specials in every state is put together based on actual user reviews, awards, and firsthand experiences from the members of its reporting team. 

According to its website, loveFOOD.com is "passionate about creating fresh, accurate, and insightful food and recipe content to inspire amateur home cooks, accomplished chefs, and enthusiastic eaters alike." The website also regularly creates lists highlighting some of the best food and beverage experiences available in the United States.

Watertown
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 18-July 20
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: July 18-July 20Jennifer Eggleston
Poor Cell Service Frustrations Mount on Martha’s Vineyard
Local NewsPoor Cell Service Frustrations Mount on Martha’s VineyardMichael Vyskocil
Is Providence About to Host Its Second Major Movie Shoot?
Local NewsIs Providence About to Host Its Second Major Movie Shoot?Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect