Watertown Diner Named Best Place for a Blue-Plate Special in the Bay State

When was the last time you enjoyed a blue-plate special? The term refers to a satisfying meal at a bargain price. A leading food website has recognized a Watertown diner for offering one of the best blue-plate specials in Massachusetts.

loveFOOD.com heralded the Deluxe Town Diner, a fixture in the Watertown community since 1947, for providing one of the best blue-plate specials in the Bay State. Here's what the editors of loveFOOD.com had to say about blue-plate specials available at the Deluxe Town Diner, located at 627 Mt. Auburn St. in Watertown:

"The space, complete with blue and orange furnishings, serves up an array of blue-plate specials. Pull up a stool and order everything from roast turkey dinners with mashed potatoes and gravy to chicken pot pies with vegetables and salad."

loveFOOD.com's listing of the best blue-plate specials in every state is put together based on actual user reviews, awards, and firsthand experiences from the members of its reporting team.