Watertown Diner Named Best Place for a Blue-Plate Special in the Bay State
When was the last time you enjoyed a blue-plate special? The term refers to a satisfying meal at a bargain price. A leading food website has recognized a Watertown diner…
When was the last time you enjoyed a blue-plate special? The term refers to a satisfying meal at a bargain price. A leading food website has recognized a Watertown diner for offering one of the best blue-plate specials in Massachusetts.
loveFOOD.com heralded the Deluxe Town Diner, a fixture in the Watertown community since 1947, for providing one of the best blue-plate specials in the Bay State. Here's what the editors of loveFOOD.com had to say about blue-plate specials available at the Deluxe Town Diner, located at 627 Mt. Auburn St. in Watertown:
"The space, complete with blue and orange furnishings, serves up an array of blue-plate specials. Pull up a stool and order everything from roast turkey dinners with mashed potatoes and gravy to chicken pot pies with vegetables and salad."
loveFOOD.com's listing of the best blue-plate specials in every state is put together based on actual user reviews, awards, and firsthand experiences from the members of its reporting team.
According to its website, loveFOOD.com is "passionate about creating fresh, accurate, and insightful food and recipe content to inspire amateur home cooks, accomplished chefs, and enthusiastic eaters alike." The website also regularly creates lists highlighting some of the best food and beverage experiences available in the United States.